Another NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 Colorway Is Releasing Soon

NOCTA and Nike have done a complete 180 from the "Total Orange" Hot Step 2 release, with this all-white pair coming soon.

Nike confirmed on its SNKRS launch calendar that Drake's latest NOCTA Hot Step 2 shoe is arriving in a minimalistic white color scheme next week. The sneaker was initially teased by the rapper when he wore it during his "It's All a Blur"` tour last year and was finally released to the public in March. The silhouette features a leather construction on the upper and has wavy details on the sides. The shoe is covered with various logos from the two entities, including the mini Swoosh at the midfoot and toe, while NOCTA branding appears on the tongue and footbed. The tooling utilizes G-Tek cushioning technology with the indentation of NOCTA's North Star logo throughout.

Readers will be able to cop this all-white NOCTA x Nike Hot Step 2 on May 9 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $200. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.