Looking for a new pair to add to your summer rotation? There are plenty of solid options arriving to stores this week from big collaborators like Undefeated, the ever-popular Adidas Yeezy line, and more.

The drops kick off on Tuesday morning with the latest colorway of the Ambush x Nike Dunk High. On Wednesday, Bodega releases its New Balance 990v3 collab in celebration of its 15th anniversary. This limited collab will be followed up on Thursday by the “Dusty Olive” Dunk Low, “Playstation 5” PG 5, and New Balance 990v1. Undefeated’s latest project, the “Dunk vs. AF1” pack debuts this Friday alongside the “Mono” collection of regionally-exclusive Yeezy Boost 350 V2s. Things wrap up on Sunday with the arrival of Union’s newest Air Jordan 4 collabs that take inspiration from the great outdoors. The releases start early next week too with the Ishod Wair x Magnus Walker x Nike SB Dunk High and “Miami Nights” LeBron 8 V/2 Low retro both coming to select retailers on Monday morning.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best releases below.