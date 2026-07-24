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Yoon Ahn and Verbal showcase watches against a red background. Verbal wears sunglasses; both are in dark clothing.
Style

Audemars Piguet Debuts Royal Oak Concept With AMBUSH Founders Yoon Ahn and Verbal

The collaboration introduces a new take on the Royal Oak Concept through a compact titanium build.

Alex Ocho66 days ago
Yoon Ambush x Chase Sapphire Campaign
Style

Yoon Ahn Partners With Chase Sapphire Reserve on Seoul Travel Campaign

The Ambush creative director is showing cardmembers how they can immerse themselves in the South Korean city.

tara mahadevan523 days ago
Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force 'University Blue/Habanero Red' (Pair)
Sneakers

Ambush's Next Nike Air Adjust Forces Release This Month

The release date and details for Ambush's Nike Air Adjust Force collaboration in 'University Blue/Habanero Red' and 'Light Madder Root/Burgundy Crush.'

Riley Jones1389 days ago
Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force 'Psychic Purple' DM8465 001 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Ambush x Nike Air Adjust Force to the Thisisneverthat x New Balance, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1440 days ago
Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Travis x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 to Nike Dunk collabs from Ambush and Undercover, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1825 days ago
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Off-White x Nike Collection 2021 Tokyo Olympics
Sneakers

More Nike Collabs Are Coming for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Nike tapped Ambush, Undercover, Sacai, and Off-White to collaborate on new apparel collections for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Here is the release info.

Victor Deng1838 days ago
Union x Air Jordan 4 'Desert Moss'
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'Tent and Trail' Union LA x Air Jordan 4s to the Undefeated x Nike 'Dunk vs. AF1' pack, here is a guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1867 days ago
yoon
Style

Yoon Ahn Teases Ambush, Nike, and NBA Collaboration

Yoon Ahn's Ambush has received a lot of international attention in 2020, and it looks like the name is about to debut its biggest collaboration in a while.

Joe Price2085 days ago
Nike Sneaker Forum Collabs
Sneakers

Are Nike's New Hyped Sneaker Collaborations Any Good?

New sneaker collabs from Off-White, Sacai, Ambush, Matthew M. Williams, and Undercover Gyakusou were shown at Nike's Future Sports Forum. Are they any good?

Mike DeStefano2361 days ago
Yoon Ahn of Ambush
Style

Yoon Ahn's Magic Touch: The Designer Talks Her Start at Bape and Building the Ambush Empire

Yoon Ahn has become a trailblazer in streetwear. We sat down with the designer to talk about her work with brands such as Dior & the future of Ambush.

Elena Bergeron2488 days ago
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nigo
Style

They Reminisce: How NIGO® Inspired a Generation

From Don C to Pusha-T, Nigo's peers - designers, artists, musicians - describe the Japanese designer and his influence in streetwear and fashion.

Mike DeStefano2508 days ago
gentle monster ambush header
Style

Emphasise Your Style This Summer with The Gentle Monster x AMBUSH Collaboration

Summer isn't over just yet, and Gentle Monster looks to keep it alive with their new collaboration alongside Yoon's AMBUSH. 

Sam Cole2560 days ago
Teriyaki Boyz 6
Style

What It Was Like to Be in BAPE's Rap Group and Work With Kanye and Pharrell

The Teriyaki Boyz were BAPE's official rap group, and we spoke to group member and Ambush co-founder Verbal about his days of hanging out with Nigo, Pharrell, and Kanye West.

Matt Welty3034 days ago
yoon
Style

Kim Jones Adds Ambush's Yoon Ahn to His Dior Homme Team

The two have been friends and collaborators for years.

Trace William Cowen3034 days ago

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