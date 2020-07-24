Virgil Abloh and Nike embarked on what will be considered the greatest and most ambitious sneaker collaborations of all time in 2017. Called "The 10," the collection featured a full range of Nike, Air Jordan, and Converse sneakers that Abloh ripped apart and rebuilt, and they'd gain critical and secondary market acclaim. After the first 10 silhouettes, Abloh and Nike continued to work together on collections for the World Cup or for Serena Williams, or just random shoes in general. The designer, who is now men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton, announced that he's done with The 10, saying, "Personally I’m visually obsessed with the combination of black sneaker / white Swoosh white laces. Hence every edition of the last ever ‘10’ came as such.”

So what's his best? What's his worst? Here are all of Abloh's creations with Nike ranked.