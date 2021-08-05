Nike just dropped a new post on the SNKRS app explaining how fans can cop the highly anticipated Off-White x Dunk Low.

Nike said in the post that Exclusive Access to the 50-sneaker collection will be going out to fans starting on Aug. 9 and will continue to do so over the following days. The Swoosh is using various factors to ensure that this collab is going to genuine SNKRS members, but specific details on how it determines that weren’t confirmed.

Nike’s Lucian Dickson also revealed in the latest SNKRS Live episode that users who are lucky enough to receive Exclusive Access won’t be able to choose their desired colorway as pairs will be sent out at random. He also added that “hardcore fans” of SNKRS and Virgil Abloh’s Off-White label would more likely receive the opportunity to get an Exclusive Access offer.

“If you’ve been a hardcore fan of SNKRS and Off-White, then hopefully that will push you in the group to receive one of the offers for these 50 lots,” Dickson said. “At this point there’s no sort of secrets or tricks, we just gotta keep our fingers crossed.”

Read on for a full breakdown of the Off-White x Nike Dunk Low rollout.