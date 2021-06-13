In recent months, it’s been rumored that Virgil Abloh’s next project with Nike is a collection of Off-White Dunks dubbed “The 50” — meaning 50 different pairs of shoes. Initially reported to be a 20-pair collection, Abloh himself seemingly confirmed the drop by quickly distancing himself from early mock-ups of potential colorways. That was followed by leaks of various pairs, each featuring a unique marker that designates its place in a 50-shoe collection.

Now, it appears Abloh, Off-White and Nike are ready to officially unveil “The 50.” Today, billboards for the collection popped up in cities across the world, including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Milan, and Paris. The ads range from simple print photos of the Dunks to full-motion videos. Clips of the billboards were shared on the arch___itecture Instagram page, which acts as an official hub for Off-White x Nike content.

Release details have not yet been announced, but keep an eye on public---domain.com and Nike’s SNKRS app for official details in the days ahead.