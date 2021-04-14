Some used to laugh at the idea of a rapper being the biggest name in sneakers. They could never outsell NBA superstars or gain the respect of footwear industry stalwarts. Then came Kanye West. It all started in 2009 with the release of his Nike Air Yeezy I, then came a Louis Vuitton collection, the Air Yeezy II, a move to Adidas, and so the story goes. Of course there are shoes he’s done before that: Unreleased Reebok S. Carters and Nike Air Max 180s. But the true passion of West as a footwear designer was actualized when he got his own sneaker, the Yeezy, and now in all of its iterations.

So what did we do? We ranked them. Here are the best and the worst.