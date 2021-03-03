In three short years, Travis Scott has put together an impressive run of sneaker collaborations. His work with Nike and Jordan Brand began in 2018 and has produced around a dozen retail releases so far.

Beyond the pairs that have hit stores, there are a handful of other friends-and-family exclusive and unreleased pairs that have been previewed by Scott and/or seen in leaked form. Whether it’s the obscure Jordan Trunners that preceded his Retro work, fantasy-like collabs with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, or pairs that are rumored to drop soon like the British Khaki Air Jordan 6, you can learn about those and more here.

It’s also worth mentioning 2020’s Sony Playstation x Travis Scott x Nike Dunk, which was raffled off to the tune of five pairs in celebration of the Playstation 5 video game console release. Despite the scant numbers, the three-way Dunk collab was technically released, so you won’t find it on this list.



This is Every Unreleased Travis Scott Sneaker.