'God of War: Laufey' Gets Official Release Date

God of War: Laufey has officially been given a release date — and fans will be glad to hear that it's not too far off.

Santa Monica Studios shared that news at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, announcing that the much-anticipated video game will arrive on February 16, 2027.

The PS5 exclusive stars Faye, known as Laufey the Just, the deceased wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, navigating a plane called the "Everywhen" — described as a kind of afterlife for Gods — where she battles fallen deities.

The game opens on Kratos and Atreus cremating Faye's body, after which she awakens in the Everywhen and witnesses fragments of the events that unfolded across God of War: Ragnarök.

At SDCC, Santa Monica Studios' Cory Barlog also revealed that there will be another Kratos-led God of War game coming after God of War: Laufey that’ll tie into its ending. Barlog spoke about how the two titles will connect.