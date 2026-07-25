'God of War: Laufey' Gets Official Release Date

Key Takeaways
- God of War: Laufey hits PS5 on February 16, 2027, putting players in control of Faye (Laufey the Just) as she awakens in the Gods' afterlife-like plane, the Everywhen, after Kratos and Atreus cremate her body.
- Cory Barlog of Santa Monica Studios framed Laufey as a bridge for the series, confirming a future Kratos-led God of War game that will directly tie into Faye's story rather than treating this game as a side detour.
- Christopher Judge said Faye is the catalyst for Kratos' growth toward hope and forgiveness, while Laufey's launch lands in a packed February 2027 window alongside new Tomb Raider, Persona 4 Revival, Fable, and Metro 2039 releases.
God of War: Laufey has officially been given a release date — and fans will be glad to hear that it's not too far off.
Santa Monica Studios shared that news at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, announcing that the much-anticipated video game will arrive on February 16, 2027.
The PS5 exclusive stars Faye, known as Laufey the Just, the deceased wife of Kratos and mother of Atreus, navigating a plane called the "Everywhen" — described as a kind of afterlife for Gods — where she battles fallen deities.
The game opens on Kratos and Atreus cremating Faye's body, after which she awakens in the Everywhen and witnesses fragments of the events that unfolded across God of War: Ragnarök.
At SDCC, Santa Monica Studios' Cory Barlog also revealed that there will be another Kratos-led God of War game coming after God of War: Laufey that’ll tie into its ending. Barlog spoke about how the two titles will connect.
"Laufey isn't a detour from the mainline series; it's a bridge," he said. "Everything we are doing in the Faye game is a continuation of what came before and to set up and expand what comes next."
Christopher Judge, back as Kratos, offered some perspective on why Faye anchors the arc at all. "I always thought that Faye was the genesis of the change of Kratos," he said. "So much of the message in the first two games was about hope and forgiveness and being better."
He continued: "I think that all started with Kratos' relationship with Faye. That's where it began in him, and what kept him going was ensuring that this wonderful life that we had created together would be better than the old man."
God of War: Laufey's February 16, 2027 release date puts it into a stacked release window for video games. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis arrives a few days earlier, Persona 4 Revival follows shortly after, and both Fable and Metro 2039 land within the same month.