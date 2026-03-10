There's a lot to celebrate if you're Teyana Taylor in recent weeks. Fresh off of her first nomination in the Best R&B Album category for her latest studio album, Escape Room, at this year's Grammy Awards, the multifaceted entertainer has now unveiled her second sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand.

Coinciding with her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Taylor and Michael Jordan's namesake brand shared a first look at her upcoming "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3. The project follows a similar concept to her "A Rose From Harlem" Jordan 1 CMFT, paying homage to her Harlem roots. This Jordan 3 features a tonal green color scheme on the upper and has special rose stems wrapping around the midfoot. Hits of red appear on the tongue with "Tey" written underneath. Completing the look is a white midsole and a gum outsole.