Sneakers

How to Buy Teyana Taylor's 'Concrete Rose' Air Jordan 3

Taylor's Air Jordan 3 'Concrete Rose' collab drops this weekend.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3
Teyana Taylor's new Air Jordan 3 collab releases this week. Via Nike

There's a lot to celebrate if you're Teyana Taylor in recent weeks. Fresh off of her first nomination in the Best R&B Album category for her latest studio album, Escape Room, at this year's Grammy Awards, the multifaceted entertainer has now unveiled her second sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand.

Coinciding with her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Taylor and Michael Jordan's namesake brand shared a first look at her upcoming "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3. The project follows a similar concept to her "A Rose From Harlem" Jordan 1 CMFT, paying homage to her Harlem roots. This Jordan 3 features a tonal green color scheme on the upper and has special rose stems wrapping around the midfoot. Hits of red appear on the tongue with "Tey" written underneath. Completing the look is a white midsole and a gum outsole.

Despite the early look, a firm release date for this "Concrete Rose" Air Jordan 3 collab has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

UPDATE (03/10): Teyana Taylor’s “Concrete Rose” Air Jordan 3 (style code: IF3097-300) will officially release on Saturday, March 14, via SNKRS for $280. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

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