Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Begging' for 'One Battle After Another' Sequel

Teyana Taylor wants to star in a sequel to the critically acclaimed One Battle After Another.

The actress and singer has taken over awards season, first with her Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and also with an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Now, Taylor wants a second go at playing Perfida in the potential Paul Thomas Anderson-directed sequel, which she discussed in a new interview with IndieWire.

“The conversations are very, very real. I want to give everybody confirmation that I am currently begging PTA to give us that. I’m begging him to give us that,” Taylor told the outlet.