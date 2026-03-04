Pop Culture

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Begging' for 'One Battle After Another' Sequel

The Golden Globe winner says she's been involved in "conversations" about a potential sequel.

Teyana Taylor attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Image via Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Teyana Taylor wants to star in a sequel to the critically acclaimed One Battle After Another.

The actress and singer has taken over awards season, first with her Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and also with an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Now, Taylor wants a second go at playing Perfida in the potential Paul Thomas Anderson-directed sequel, which she discussed in a new interview with IndieWire.

“The conversations are very, very real. I want to give everybody confirmation that I am currently begging PTA to give us that. I’m begging him to give us that,” Taylor told the outlet.

Earlier in the conversation, Taylor referred to her acting journey as a “marathon.”

“So I’m taking my time because I’m still trying to process everything, all while still having these important conversations, wanting people to fully understand who Perfidia is, and giving better insight on who she is and the overall goal of the whole movie,” she told IndieWire.

Taylor acted opposite Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, which also starred Chase Infinti, Sean Penn, Regina Hall and more.

One Battle After Another has 13 nominations in the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, including for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Director. The ceremony airs live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

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