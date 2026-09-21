After only being available at its Miami Design District store last week, the latest Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe colorway has just gotten a wider release.

Available now on the fashion label’s website is the “Emerald Rise” Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe collab. According to the collaborator, this iteration of the classic running sneaker references Miami’s surrounding bodies of water and as well as the Art Deco façades in the city. Jacquemus branding is stamped on the tongue and debossed on the heel while the signature waffle outsole sits below.

Select sizes for the “Emerald Rise” Jacquemus x Nike Moon Shoe are available now exclusively at Jacquemus.com and at the fashion label’s Miami Design District boutique. The sneaker retails for $180.