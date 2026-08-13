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Public School NY Founders Confirm Release of Nike Goadome Collab

The PSNY x Nike Goadome drop was shared on The Complex Style Podcast.

PSNY x Nike Goadome
Public School NY founders confirm the release of their Nike Goadome collab. Via @m.a.wstudio

After teasing its Goadome collab back in February as part of its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, Public School NY’s upcoming project with Nike is finally releasing soon.

On the latest episode of The Complex Style Podcast, Public School NY founders Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne confirmed that their ACG Goadome collab is “on sale in the very near future.” Public School NY’s take on the ACG Goadome boot features a monk strap overlay panel at the midfoot with silver buckles, while the rest of the model appears to similar to the standard boot. The collab is also dressed in its beloved all-black colorway.

Despite the confirmation from the Public School NY founders that their Goadome collab is indeed releasing, a firm date is currently unknown. Check back soon for official updates and watch the entire episode of The Complex Style Podcast below.

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