Tom Sachs

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Tom Sachs Nike General Purpose Shoe
Sneakers

Tom Sachs Just Restocked the Original Nike General Purpose Shoe

Another chance at copping Sachs' 'Studio' Nike General Purpose Shoe.

Victor Deng241 days ago
Nike General Purpose Participation Shoe
Sneakers

Only Losers of the Mars Yard 3.0 Drawing Can Buy Tom Sachs’ New Nike Collab

Here's how to buy the Nike General Purpose Participation Shoe.

Victor Deng302 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0
Sneakers

Where to Buy the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0

These are the stores carrying Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 3.0 tomorrow.

Victor Deng309 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0
Sneakers

More Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0s Are Arriving in 2026

The first batch of Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 3.0 drops this week for select participants of his I.S.R.U. program.

Brendan Dunne316 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0
Sneakers

Tom Sachs Breaks Down His Nike Mars Yard 3.0 Collab

Here's a full rundown of the Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0.

Victor Deng383 days ago
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Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0 Wear-Test Sample
Sneakers

Leaked Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 3.0s Listed for $5,000

Someone is selling a wear-test pair of Tom Sachs' Nike Mars Yard 3.0 on Depop.

Victor Deng610 days ago
Tom Sachs at a Chanel show for Paris Fashion Week in 2018
Sneakers

Nike Not Working With Tom Sachs, No Releases Planned

The brand responds to a report about an upcoming Tom Sachs shoe with a statement that may indicate its partnership with the controversial artist is no more.

Brendan Dunne1176 days ago
Nike Mars Yard 2.0
Sneakers

Nike Covered Up a Reference to Slave Work on Tom Sachs Sneaker Box in 2017

The box for the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft Mars Yard 2.0 sneaker from 2017 originally had a quote from the sculptor Brancusi about working 'like a slave.'

Brendan Dunne1227 days ago
Tom Sachs 2021
Sneakers

Tom Sachs Allegations: Boundary Issues, Underwear-Clad Nike Meeting, &amp; More

A new report details allegations against artist and Nike collaborator Tom Sachs by former employees. 'We are still all very scared of Tom,' says an ex-worker.

Riley Jones1229 days ago
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Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe GPS Field Brown Release Date DA6671 201 Pair
Sneakers

Tom Sachs' Latest Nike General Purpose Shoe Is Available at Kohl's

Tom Sachs and Nike release another colorway of the General Purpose Shoe (GPS), this pair is styled in brown with dark chocolate accents and black sole.

Brandon Richard1263 days ago
Sole Collector Release Date Roundup January 31 2023
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe to the Union x Air Jordan KO 1 Low, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1271 days ago
Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe GPS Field Brown Release Date DA6671 201 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Tom Sachs x Nike General Purpose Shoe to the Union x Air Jordan KO 1 Low, here is a detailed guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1271 days ago
Best New Sneaker Designs 2022 Lead
Sneakers

The Best New Sneaker Designs of 2022

From the NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra to the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe, these are the best new sneaker designs of 2022, so far.

Brendan Dunne1327 days ago

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