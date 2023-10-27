It appears that A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand are revisiting some of their most popular collabs, with new colorways dropping next year.

Per Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the sneaker boutique has a new Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 4 dropping in Fall 2024. Like the past versions, the styles are rumored to launch exclusively in women's sizing, but will be available in extended sizes.

There are no leaked images of the purported styles at the time of writing, but the Air Jordan 3 is expected to don a similar color blocking to the previous "Raised by Women" colorway. This time around, the rumored pair sports burgundy accents on the upper instead of sail hits.

The upcoming A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 4 is expected to feature a white and grey upper, while burgundy and sail hits covering the rest of the silhouette.

In addition to the two aforementioned styles, there's also a rumored A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 17 reportedly dropping next year.

Release details for A Ma Maniére's new Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 4 collabs have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for new developments in the coming months.