The Best Halloween Sneakers of All Time

The best Halloween shoes of all time, including sneakers such as Nike SB Dunk Low 'Mummy', Off-White x Nike Blazer 'All Hallows Eve', & 'Freddy Krueger' Dunks.

Oct 30, 2023
Every year when the calendar turns the page from September to October, “spooky season” comes fully into effect. ABC Family basically airs nothing but Halloween movies, the internet posts an endless slue of memes, and most importantly, sneaker brands begin releasing Halloween-themed shoes. 

While colorful costumes and delicious candy garner most of the attention during this holiday, we had to show some love to the sneaker community. From Freddy and Jason-themed Dunks to blood splatter and oozing slime, check out the greatest Halloween-themed sneakers of all time below.

10. Nike LeBron 13 'Horror Flick'

Nike LeBron 13 &#x27;Horror Flick&#x27;
Year released: 2015
While this pair technically dropped after Halloween in 2015, its blood splattered design gives off some clear spooky vibes. Officially given a “Horror Flick” nickname, these LeBron 13s come inspired by Jason Vorhees of the Friday The 13th movie franchise, a character that King James himself dressed up as before an October 31st Laker game last season. — Ben Felderstein

9. Nike Air Max 95 'Halloween'

Air Max 95 &#x27;Halloween&#x27;
Year released: 2014
Releasing in 2014 alongside a Halloween-themed Air Max 90, there was more than meets the eye⁠—no pun intended⁠—when it came to this pair. The sneaker’s signature panels were decked out in a⁠ variety of materials including canvas, elephant print, and a mummy-like gauze weave. Glow-in-the-dark details, a bulging eye logo on the tongue, and a red-streaked insole took this one over the top. —Riley Jones

8. Nike Dunk Low PRM 'Halloween' 2021

Nike Dunk Low PRM &#x27;Halloween&#x27; 2021 DD3357-100
Year released: 2021
One of two Dunk Low releases this year, this version is a non-SB offering, although it’s packed with the sort of premium details one might expect from the skate line. With a glow-in-the-dark sole and subtle tonal graphic detailing on the black leather panels, this colorway could almost pass for a new take on the popular Jordan “Shattered Backboard” theme. This pair does just the right amount without doing too much, something that can be a challenge when designing holiday-themed sneakers like these. —Riley Jones

7. Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Frankenstein'

Nike Air Force 1 Low &#x27;Frankenstein&#x27;
Year released: 2006
Patent leather, two tones of green, toebox stitching, and a metallic silver Swoosh did justice to Mary Shelley's iconic Frankenstein character on this 2006 colorway. Released alongside matching kid's Vandals and a women's Legend model, it was the AF1 that really won over sneakerheads and remains one of the most coveted Halloween releases ever. — Riley Jones

6. Nike Ja 1 'Zombie'

Year released: 2023
This year's "Zombie" Ja 1 edition was one of the most well-received Halloween sneakers in years. The lime green colorway is decked out in details including a textured Swoosh (complete with zombie-like hands that reach around the shoe's medial side), altered Ja logo, and red and brown accents. It's the sort of sneaker that was clearly designed with a younger audience in mind yet manages to keep things wearable enough for older demographics, too. — Riley Jones

5. Nike SB Dunk Low 'Mummy'

Nike SB Dunk Low &#x27;Mummy&#x27; DM0774-111
Year released: 2021
Nike SB has been putting out Halloween and horror-themed sneakers since its early days, and it’s still going strong this year with the “Mummy” Dunk Low installment. Featuring a canvas upper with raw edges in fashion true to its inspiration, the shoe also includes a glow-in-the-dark outsole and eye graphic at the heel with a hidden Eye of Horus emblem on the back of the tongue. It’s not quite “Freddy” Dunk level, but it’s one of the strongest spooky season executions from Nike SB in quite some time. — Riley Jones

4. Off-White x Nike Blazer 'All Hallows Eve'

Off White x Nike Blazer
Year released: 2018
Off-White x Nike was groundbreaking, but it’s also became tired. When word came out that Virgil Abloh was releasing more pairs last fall, and they were going be themed around Halloween, it pained some to deal with another collection. The "All Hallows Eve" pair, with its tan upper and orange Swoosh, is good, though. Gotta give him that. — Matt Welty

3. Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Halloween'

Nike Air Force 1 Low &#x27;Halloween&#x27;
Year released: 2005
Patent leather Air Force 1s are a trend that needs to come back. Only problem is they get cooked after like two wears and the toebox gets wavier than Max B. I remember my friend trying to iron out his pair. I don’t think it worked. There are two versions of this Halloween Air Force 1, one from 2005 the other from 2006. The ‘06 one is cool, if you like sneakers that are split in half with the colorway. A lot of purists don’t, so we’re not gonna talk about it. The 2005 pair, with its contrast orange heel and Swoosh, is where it’s at. Surprised your favorite rapper or NBA style icon hasn’t pulled a pair out yet. — Matt Welty

2. Nike SB Dunk Low 'Day of the Dead'

Nike SB Dunk Low &#x27;Day of the Dead&#x27;
Year released: 2006
The "Day of the Dead" Dunk is the biggest fuck you to America by Nike SB. The sneaker, which released in 2006, was only available in Mexico and Canada, and that instantly made it a grail in the States. And part of that logic makes sense: It was inspired by Dia de Los Muertos, Mexico’s semi-equivalent to Halloween. But Canada? Fuck outta here. Either way, the sneaker was a love-it-or-hate-it design for many, with its orange, purple, and black color scheme with skeleton print all over it. It’s as if 2006 threw up all over the shoes. I remember being drunk at a college party back then and meeting a Mexican kid and asking him if he had anyone who could get me a pair. Problematic, sure. But I needed them. And wish I had them. They sell for thousands nowadays. — Matt Welty

1. Nike SB Dunk Low 'Freddy Krueger'

Nike SB Dunk Low &#x27;Freddy&#x27;
Year released: 2006
Arguably one of the greatest Nike SB Dunks of all time, there was no other way we could end this list. Scrapped due to copyright issues, the Freddy Krueger Dunks are one of the rarest SBs out there, emulating the iconic dream-haunting serial killer from the A Nightmare on Elm Street film series. Green and red stripes to match the killer’s sweater, brown overlays for his scarred face, a shimmering metallic silver Swoosh to symbolize his razor glove, and gruesome blood splatter make this shoe a perfect homage to the memorable villain. Due to the rarity of this Dunk, owning a pair will likely haunt your dreams as well. — Ben Felderstein

