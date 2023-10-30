The Best Halloween Sneakers of All Time

Every year when the calendar turns the page from September to October, “spooky season” comes fully into effect. ABC Family basically airs nothing but Halloween movies, the internet posts an endless slue of memes, and most importantly, sneaker brands begin releasing Halloween-themed shoes.

While colorful costumes and delicious candy garner most of the attention during this holiday, we had to show some love to the sneaker community. From Freddy and Jason-themed Dunks to blood splatter and oozing slime, check out the greatest Halloween-themed sneakers of all time below.

