A Demon-Slaying Chicken Anime Comes to Netflix in October

The streamer will begin carrying the comedy-action series Rooster Fighter on Saturday, Oct. 10, with all 12 episodes of the first season landing in the United States and select other regions on the same day.

Known in Japan as Niwatori Fighter, the show premiered this spring and has become immensely popular for how batshit insane it is.

The setup is exactly as silly as the title suggests. Demonic mutants called Kiju have descended on Japan, flattening cities and pushing humanity toward collapse, and the creatures are born from people consumed by extreme distress or trauma. Standing against them is Keiji, a fearless and absurdly overpowered rooster whose razor-sharp spurs do the work a shonen protagonist's fists usually handle. He wanders from city to city hunting demons while searching for The White Demon, the one that killed his sister Sara.

The adaptation comes from Studio Sanzigen, which built the series in 3D animation rather than traditional 2D. Daisuke Suzuki directs, with series composition by Hiroshi Seko, whose credits include Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan.

Kenta Miyake leads the Japanese cast as Keiji, while Patrick Seitz voices the rooster in the English dub. The source material is Shu Sakuratani's manga, published in English by VIZ Media.

Netflix is not the show's first streaming home. The English-dubbed season ran on Adult Swim's Toonami block from Mar. 15 to May 31, streaming same-day on Hulu domestically and Disney+ internationally, before the Japanese broadcast run followed from April to June.