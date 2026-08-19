FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Releases in September

The FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro (style code: IO6257-001) will hit retail in early September and was first spotted on the feet of FC Barcelona forward Nikola Kusturica, seen below.

Nike Basketball will continue to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s fandom of FC Barcelona with an upcoming Kobe 3 release.

The entire sneaker is dressed in a purple hue that could easily be mistaken for a Los Angeles Lakers-themed colorway if not for the Barca crest on the tongue. Breaking up the tonal execution is a gold Swoosh logo wrapping around the heel. Completing the look is a purple Cushion 3.0 foam midsole underneath.

Readers will be able to cop the FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro on Sept. 4 via SNKRS.