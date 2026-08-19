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FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro Releases in September

Here's how to buy the FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low.

FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro
The FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro releases in September. Via Nike

Nike Basketball will continue to celebrate Kobe Bryant’s fandom of FC Barcelona with an upcoming Kobe 3 release.

The FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro (style code: IO6257-001) will hit retail in early September and was first spotted on the feet of FC Barcelona forward Nikola Kusturica, seen below.

The entire sneaker is dressed in a purple hue that could easily be mistaken for a Los Angeles Lakers-themed colorway if not for the Barca crest on the tongue. Breaking up the tonal execution is a gold Swoosh logo wrapping around the heel. Completing the look is a purple Cushion 3.0 foam midsole underneath.

Readers will be able to cop the FC Barcelona x Nike Kobe 3 Low Protro on Sept. 4 via SNKRS.

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