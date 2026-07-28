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On Running Cloudtilt Remix: Now Available on Complex

On's Cloudtilt Remix lands in a Black/Ivory colorway, available now on Complex.

A black and white athletic shoe with a distinctive sole design, featuring mesh panels and branding on the side.
Complex

On Running’s Cloudtilt Remix is out now in a Black/Ivory colorway, and we've got it on Complex.

The Cloudtilt Remix builds on one of On's most versatile silhouettes, designed to move as naturally through a commute as it does through a casual weekend. The low-top construction pairs a lightweight upper with Helion superfoam for super soft landings, keeping the profile clean without sacrificing structure. On's logo appears bonded at the tongue and along the sides, while the padded tongue and collar and jersey-lined interior make the shoe a genuine all-day option.

Underfoot, the Cloudtilt Remix runs on On's CloudTec Phase sole built around Helion foam—the same cushioning platform that made the original Cloudtilt a go-to for walkers and commuters. The Black/Ivory colorway keeps things straightforward: a neutral palette that works across most wardrobes without demanding attention.

Where to buy the Cloudtilt in Black/Ivory

If you’re looking to add a new shoe to your rotation, shop On Running on Complex.

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