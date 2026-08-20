After re-introducing the low-top version of the popular Air Max Goadome in spring, Nike just released a new polka-dot iteration of the boot, and it’s available on Complex.

As the name suggests, this latest Nike Air Max Goadome Low (style code: IR2174-001) features various circular cutouts throughout the entirety of the leather overlays on the upper. Underneath the overlay is a premium suede construction in a matching black hue. Additional details include thicker black rope shoelaces, while visible Max Air units appear within the ACG-branded midsole underneath.