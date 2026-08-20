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How to Buy the 'Polka Dot' Nike Goadome Low on Complex

The latest Nike Air Max Goadome Low is available now on Complex.

Nike Air Max Goadome boot
The latest Nike Air Max Goadome boot is available now on Complex. Via Nike

After re-introducing the low-top version of the popular Air Max Goadome in spring, Nike just released a new polka-dot iteration of the boot, and it’s available on Complex.

As the name suggests, this latest Nike Air Max Goadome Low (style code: IR2174-001) features various circular cutouts throughout the entirety of the leather overlays on the upper. Underneath the overlay is a premium suede construction in a matching black hue. Additional details include thicker black rope shoelaces, while visible Max Air units appear within the ACG-branded midsole underneath.

Readers can cop the polka dot “Black” Nike Air Max Goadome Low now on Complex. The boot retails for $185. Scroll on for a closer look at the style below.

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