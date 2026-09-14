Sneakers

'Mambacurial' Nike Kobe 8 Protro Releases in September

Originally launched in 2013, the 'Mambacurial' Kobe 8 is returning this week.

'Mambacurial' Nike Kobe 8 Protro
The 'Mambacurial' Nike Kobe 8 Protro releases in September. Via Nike

Nike is bringing back one of the most popular Kobe styles this weekend, with the return of the “Mambacurial” Kobe 8 in its modernized Protro form.

The “Mambacurial” Nike Kobe 8 was originally released in June 2013 and paid homage to Kobe Bryant’s love for soccer, which he often said was his favorite sport. The “Mambacurial” colorway is directly inspired by the Mercurial Vapor 9 silhouette, specifically with a smooth engineered mesh upper and the large Swoosh across the forefoot pulled from the aforementioned soccer boot. This Protro version of the colorway features an updated React foam midsole and a grippier traction on the outsole.

The 2026 “Mambacurial” Kobe 8 Protro releases on Saturday, Sept. 19, via SNKRS and at select retailers for $200. The sneaker is also launching in big kids’ sizing for $122.

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