Nike teased a new sneaker last week for Kobe Bryant’s beloved signature basketball line that is on the way. Leaked info from @Kicksfinder on X revealed that the silhouette will be called the Kobe NXT, with multiple versions of the shoe scheduled to release in Summer 2027. The “NXT” name has previously been used on Nike Kobe models that launched following his NBA retirement.

The upcoming Kobe model was officially teased during the 2026 Mamba Invitational this past weekend, which is a two-day elite youth basketball tournament by Nike in Los Angeles. The outsole of the purported Kobe NXT was previewed on artist TYP’s “Sole Obsession” art piece at the Mamba Invitational alongside the outsoles of the Kobe 1 to Kobe 11 and the Kobe AD. While the new Nike Kobe sneaker isn’t set to release until Summer ‘27, here’s everything we currently know about the rumored Kobe NXT.

Shop for Nike on Complex Shop

Why is Nike releasing a new Kobe sneaker?

Nike Kobe VP and GM Dan Sunwoo said the upcoming Kobe NXT is an unfinished sneaker that Bryant created with the brand before his untimely death in 2020. The brand plans to continue Bryant’s legacy with the release of the model.

What technology will the Nike Kobe NXT have?

While unconfirmed, the Nike Kobe NXT is expected to feature the brand’s latest performance innovations, similar to the upgrades in the Kobe Protro sneakers. Based on TYP’s “Sole Obsession” sculpture, the outsole will forgo the standard herringbone design with a simple pattern that incorporates straight lines throughout. Previous Nike Kobe NXT models have included technology like 360-degree Flyknit and the FitFast lacing system.

How many versions of the Nike Kobe NXT will there be?

According to @Kicksfinder on X, there are currently two versions of the Kobe NXT that are expected to debut next year, including the Kobe NXT Prototype and the Kobe NXT 1.0.

When is the Nike Kobe NXT releasing?

The Nike Kobe NXT Prototype and 1.0 are currently rumored to hit retail in Summer 2027, but official release details have yet to be announced by the brand.

Where will the Nike Kobe NXT be available?

The Nike Kobe NXT is expected to launch at Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball stockists, but concrete info has yet to be confirmed by the brand.

How much will the Nike Kobe NXT cost?

According to @Kicksfinder, the Kobe NXT Prototype will retail for $410, and the Kobe NXT 1.0 will cost $210.