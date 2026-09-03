Sneakers

Wagyu x Nike Air Max 90 Collab Releases Next Week

The latest Wagyu x Nike release includes the Air Max 90 and a Tech Fleece suit.

Wagyu x Nike Air Max 90
The Wagyu x Nike Air Max 90 releases in September. Via Nike

Nike has tapped Harlem-based streetwear label Wagyu for their first sneaker project. After releasing custom Tech Fleece styles in March 2025, the duo is releasing an Air Max 90 collab this month.

The Wagyu x Nike Air Max 90 (style code: IR1979-010) features a fairly subtle aesthetic, donning a black-based color scheme covering the premium leather and hairy suede upper. Additional details include Wagyu’s cow head logo appearing on the tongue tag, the heel tab, and printed on the insoles. Each pair also comes with a certificate of authenticity inspired by what is included when purchasing A5 Wagyu beef.

In addition to the Air Max 90, the latest Wagyu x Nike collab includes a matching Tech Fleece suit.

The Wagyu x Nike Air Max 90 releases on Sept. 12 via SNKRS for $150.

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