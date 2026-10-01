Sneakers

Lisa Stars in Latest Nike Moon Shoe Campaign

Here's how to buy the new Nike Moon Shoe colorway.

LISA stars in the latest Nike Moon Shoe campaign
LISA stars in the latest Nike Moon Shoe campaign. Via Nike

Nike has tapped one of its biggest endorsers, Lisa from the global K-Pop group Blackpink, to promote its latest Moon Shoe drop.

Available now is the “Tough Red” Nike Moon Shoe (style code: IX3952-600) that Lisa was wearing in the brand’s new campaign for the shoe. This version of the once-mythical Moon Shoe is equipped with a nylon material on the burgundy upper paired with a large white leather Swoosh on the sides. Completing the look is a gum waffle-style outsole below.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike campaign, Lisa is debuting her Von Dutch Hollywood Capsule at ComplexCon 2026 this weekend. The range includes co-branded hoodies, crop t-shirts, hats, and more.

Readers who are interested in copping Nike’s latest Moon Shoe colorway can do so now at Nike.com and at select retailers for $105.

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