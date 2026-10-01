Lisa Stars in Latest Nike Moon Shoe Campaign

Nike has tapped one of its biggest endorsers, Lisa from the global K-Pop group Blackpink, to promote its latest Moon Shoe drop.
Available now is the “Tough Red” Nike Moon Shoe (style code: IX3952-600) that Lisa was wearing in the brand’s new campaign for the shoe. This version of the once-mythical Moon Shoe is equipped with a nylon material on the burgundy upper paired with a large white leather Swoosh on the sides. Completing the look is a gum waffle-style outsole below.
In addition to the aforementioned Nike campaign, Lisa is debuting her Von Dutch Hollywood Capsule at ComplexCon 2026 this weekend. The range includes co-branded hoodies, crop t-shirts, hats, and more.
Readers who are interested in copping Nike’s latest Moon Shoe colorway can do so now at Nike.com and at select retailers for $105.