Lisa Stars in Latest Nike Moon Shoe Campaign

Nike has tapped one of its biggest endorsers, Lisa from the global K-Pop group Blackpink, to promote its latest Moon Shoe drop.

Available now is the “Tough Red” Nike Moon Shoe (style code: IX3952-600) that Lisa was wearing in the brand’s new campaign for the shoe. This version of the once-mythical Moon Shoe is equipped with a nylon material on the burgundy upper paired with a large white leather Swoosh on the sides. Completing the look is a gum waffle-style outsole below.