Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Metro Is Available Now on Complex

Here's how to buy the latest Nike Air Max Metro.

Nike Air Max Metro
The Nike Air Max Metro is available now on Complex. Via Complex

Nike just released its latest Air Max shoe, the Air Max Metro, and multiple colorways are now available on Complex.

According to the Swoosh, the Air Max Metro features a Y2K-style aesthetic and is presented in a lower-profile silhouette. The upper is equipped with a combination of materials, including breathable mesh panels paired with premium suede and synthetic leather overlay panels. Cushioning the underfoot is a full-length Cushlon 3.0 midsole with a full-length Max Air unit that runs across the foam. Nike branding appears on the tongue, the Swoosh at the sides of the upper, and on the outsole.

Three Nike Air Max Metro colorways are now available on Complex, including "Pale Ivory/Black" (style code: IW4935-102), “Triple Black” (style code: IW4935-001), and “Black/Photo Blue" (style code: IW4935-003). The first two pairs retail for $130, while the latter style retails for $160.

Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop

Related Stories

Nike Moon Shoe
Sneakers

These Nike Moon Shoes Are Available Early on Complex

The latest Nike Moon Shoe colorways are available on Complex now.

Victor Deng61 days ago
Two sneakers: a black Nike Air Max with a white swoosh and a green New Balance with yellow accents, overlapping on a patterned background.
Sneakers

The Best New Sneakers Available on Complex [September 2026]

Nike Air Max Joga Bonito, Vans, and Off-White lead this month's new arrivals, spanning artist collaborations, Y2K runners, and heritage picks like the Samba.

Brendan Frederick7 days ago
A pair of Nike Air Max 95 sneakers in shades of gray and green, with a visible air unit in the sole.
Sneakers

Nike Air Max 95 OG Women's in Black/Fresh Mint: How to Buy

The women's-exclusive Black/Fresh Mint/White/Medium Grey colorway is available now on Complex.

Complex Staff72 days ago

Trending

1
MusicEminem Fans Think Kid Rock Feature Announcement Is Fake: 'No F*cking Way'
2
MusicBruno Mars Serenades Karol G in Love-Filled 'Dance With Me' Music Video
3
MusicDJ Vlad Says He Was 'Jumped,' Posts Bandaged-Eye Photo
4
Pop CultureRay J Reportedly Suffers Cardiac Episode During Livestream, Rushed to Hospital By Paramedics
5
MusicMichael McDonald Reunited With Son He Put Up for Adoption over 50 Years Ago
6
Pop CultureTrina Braxton's Husband Von Scales, Dead at 58

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App