The Nike Air Max Metro Is Available Now on Complex

Nike just released its latest Air Max shoe, the Air Max Metro, and multiple colorways are now available on Complex.

According to the Swoosh, the Air Max Metro features a Y2K-style aesthetic and is presented in a lower-profile silhouette. The upper is equipped with a combination of materials, including breathable mesh panels paired with premium suede and synthetic leather overlay panels. Cushioning the underfoot is a full-length Cushlon 3.0 midsole with a full-length Max Air unit that runs across the foam. Nike branding appears on the tongue, the Swoosh at the sides of the upper, and on the outsole.

Three Nike Air Max Metro colorways are now available on Complex, including "Pale Ivory/Black" (style code: IW4935-102), “Triple Black” (style code: IW4935-001), and “Black/Photo Blue" (style code: IW4935-003). The first two pairs retail for $130, while the latter style retails for $160.