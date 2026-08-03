Nike Moon Shoe, Adidas Bad Bunny, HOKA Tor Summit: New Sneakers on Complex Shop

The HOKA Tor Summit Plus is a unisex lifestyle sneaker featuring a technical, hiking-inspired design. This special edition colorway features a hair-on cow leather upper with brown and black spots for a stylish, street-ready look. The rugged yet fashionable sneaker is detailed with metal eyelet hardware, rubber mudguards for durability, and a high-traction Vibram® Megagrip outsole. The result is a directional take on outdoor style, designed for life beyond the trail.

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