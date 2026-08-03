Nike Moon Shoe, Adidas Bad Bunny, HOKA Tor Summit: New Sneakers on Complex Shop

From Bad Bunny to an OG Air Max 95 revival, this week's Complex Shop new arrivals spans running sneakers, new collaborations, and one of the most storied silhouettes in Nike history. Here's everything worth adding to your cart.
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adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint
Benito's latest link-up with Adidas reworks the F50 Ghost Sprint into an easy everyday shoe, landing here in a Clear Sky/Clear Blue/Light Purple wash. A lightweight, breathable textile upper sits over a durable rubber outsole, and the whole thing carries the music-and-street-culture energy that's made Bad Bunny's Adidas line one to watch.
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HOKA Tor Summit + Cow Hair
The HOKA Tor Summit Plus is a unisex lifestyle sneaker featuring a technical, hiking-inspired design. This special edition colorway features a hair-on cow leather upper with brown and black spots for a stylish, street-ready look. The rugged yet fashionable sneaker is detailed with metal eyelet hardware, rubber mudguards for durability, and a high-traction Vibram® Megagrip outsole. The result is a directional take on outdoor style, designed for life beyond the trail.
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adidas Adizero EVO SL Zip
Adidas takes its buzzy Adizero EVO SL and swaps the laces for a zip, giving the silhouette a sleek, slip-on profile. This Core Black/Grey Six/Silver Metallic pair rides on LIGHTSTRIKE Pro cushioning beneath a sculpted, stripped-back sole, and a fast-looking runner with an all-black finish that works well beyond the track.
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Nike Vomero Plus "Running Is Mental"
Part of Nike's "Running Is Mental" series, the Vomero Plus arrives in a clean Platinum Tint with reflective hits for low-light visibility. Full-length ZoomX foam handles the cushioning while a high-abrasion rubber outsole handles the mileage, and each pair ships with a branded incense holder.
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Nike Moon Shoe
Saving one of the most storied silhouettes in running for last. The Nike Moon Shoe: the waffle-soled original that helped put the brand on the map.