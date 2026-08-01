Two new iterations of the recently revitalized Nike Moon Shoe are dropping in early August, but they’re also releasing early on Complex.

Shown here are both the “Chlorophyll” (style code: II0407-102) and “Italy Blue” (style code: II0407-402) Nike Moon Shoe colorways that are available on the Complex Shop starting this Saturday, August 1 for $105 each.

As the story goes, Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman created the Moon Shoe in 1972 by using his wife’s waffle iron. The sneaker was worn by select athletes at the U.S. Olympic Trials that year but never saw a wide release during its original run. Nearly 50 years later, Nike retroed the Moon Shoe last year, and has seen a steady number of releases since.

The latest offerings of the Moon Shoe include a predominantly sail color scheme paired with green Swoosh logos and a brown waffle sole. The other version sports a vibrant blue upper offset by white Swoosh branding and a black waffle sole.

Readers will be able to cop the latest Nike Moon Shoe colorways starting on Saturday, Aug. 1 on Complex.