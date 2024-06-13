I’m 61 and I’ll Never Be Too Old to Wear Air Jordans

“Man, why you wearing those?”

“You too old to wear those.”



I've never had anybody say that to my face, but those are some of the reactions I get as a 61-year-old Air Jordan collector. Does it happen on the internet? Oh yeah. People have stuff to say about my sneakers on there all day.



“Sell me those.”



“You too old to have those. Let me have them.”



I get those comments a lot, and I respond to pretty much all of them. What do I say back? I'm not too old to wear Jordan. You are never too old. You can wear what you want to wear at any age.

That’s how I felt when I saw a clip from the Complex Sneakers Show last weekend discussing the idea that Jordans aren’t as comfortable when you get older. I see that a lot myself, in comments on posts that I make. People feel as though you should transition to some New Balances or something like that when you hit a certain age. But I've never understood what age has to do with what type of shoes you wear.

No, I don't think there's an age limit on Jordans. I think it is up to the person to decide what they want to wear, and not an age limit.

Collecting Air Jordans is something I've done for nearly 40 years. I am the same age as Michael Jordan. I'm two days older than him, born the same month, same year.

We were in college at the same time. I was at the University of San Diego; he was at UNC. I used to sprint home with my running mate in college and watch UNC games. When Jordan left and went to the NBA, I was still in college. There are clips of me in college: same wristband on the left arm as Jordan, his style of play, his relentlessness, his will to win. That's what it was for me at first. I tried to go out and emulate his moves after games, after watching Jordan do the impossible on TV.