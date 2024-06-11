'Bred' Air Jordan 11 Low Reportedly Releasing in Summer 2025

Fresh off the release of the "Space Jam" Air Jordan 11 Low, it looks like Jordan Brand is planning to drop another OG colorway Air Jordan 11 in low-top form next year.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low is hitting retailers in Summer 2025. This low-top version of the original colorway was formerly a player-exclusive for Michael Jordan in 1996 but the sneaker was finally released to the public in 2015.

There are currently no leaked images of the purported "Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low retro but the mock-up depiction from the leaker accounts suggests it will resemble the high-top pair with a black sock liner instead of red collar featured on some of the '96 PEs.

The "Bred" Air Jordan 11 Low is expected to arrive sometime during the summer of next year, but a concrete release date has not yet been announced.