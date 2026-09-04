Beyoncé's New $1,000 Wooden Vinyl Box Comes With No Music — and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Fans mocked the price online, while the wider B'Day rollout also introduced clothing, a $40 candle, and a 31-track deluxe edition of the 2006 album.

Limited to 500 numbered units, the solid-pine box features a beeswax-oil finish, green velvet lining, faux gator-skin strap, and gold hardware, while shipping and taxes can push the total above $1,100.

Beyoncé has rung in her 45th birthday with some new merch that celebrates the 20th anniversary of her sophomore album, B'Day — but one item is causing fans to do a double take. On Friday (September 4), Beyoncé's official website opened pre-orders for the Bey Keeper Collector's Box, a limited-edition wooden crate designed to store and display her vinyl records. However, despite a price tag of $948.01, the box doesn't actually come with any vinyl.

According to US Magazine, the box’s price is a reference to Beyoncé's birthdate (September 4, 1981), which she famously recites during the intro of B'Day track "Get Me Bodied."

Only 500 individually numbered boxes are being produced. The product description says the beekeeper-inspired crate is handcrafted from solid pine, treated with beeswax oil, and features a deep green velvet interior. It also comes with a faux gator-skin leather strap and gold hardware. According to Page Six, shipping and taxes make the purchase even more expensive. The final price can reach approximately $1,111.89 after $60.50 in shipping and roughly $103.38 in taxes. With that, fans began questioning the price online. "Beyoncé is charging $950 for an empty wooden crate 😭," one X user wrote alongside a screenshot of the listing, while another questioned the materials, writing: "I don’t support animal leather but the fact the strap ain’t even real gator for the price is crazier."

The collector's box arrives alongside a larger B'Day merchandise rollout. The drop includes clothing, a $40 candle, and a new 31-track deluxe edition of Beyoncé's 2006 album featuring additional material. Bey also reflected on the album's creation in a statement released through Parkwood Entertainment.