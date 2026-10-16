The SHAQ Brand story starts with the man whose name is on the box. Shaquille O'Neal built SHAQ around a simple idea: great footwear should be within reach for every family. That commitment has stayed at the center of the brand as it's grown. And while the SHAQ brand has a strong foundation in athletic footwear, Shaquille has never been just a basketball player. He’s left his mark across sports, entertainment, business, and culture, and the brand he built has always reflected that bigger picture.



Shareef by SHAQ is the next chapter in the brand Shaquille spent years building. With his son Shareef "Reef" O'Neal stepping in as creative director, SHAQ is moving into lifestyle footwear for the first time. Reef unveiled his collection during September’s New York Fashion Week, celebrating the moment with a press event and high-spirited party. He introduced two, skate-inspired silhouettes that build on the brand's basketball roots while pushing its design language into new territory. The zip-up model, offered in understated colorways, carries a personal story: its four-button shroud nods to the four chambers of the heart, a tribute to Reef's journey through heart surgery, and to the four NBA championships his father won as one of the most dominant players the game has ever seen.







From New York, the collection made its way to ComplexCon's 10-year anniversary, held Oct. 3–4 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, where it launched with just 300 pairs available at the show. But the SHAQ brand booth was not only about the new drop. It was a SHAQ brand experience from top to bottom, putting Reef's new designs alongside SHAQ performance footwear showcasing two sides of the same brand: one rooted in the legacy Shaquille built, the other pointing toward what comes next. Shattered backboards anchored the center of the space, a nod to Shaq's rim-rocking dunks, while a massive video board hung overhead, with mirrors and screens filling out the rest of the floor.



Shareef by SHAQ keeps accessibility at its core, even as its look skews noticeably younger and more current, pulling from skate and streetwear. For a brand that has always met people where they are, it's a natural progression, and one aimed squarely at a generation of sneaker fans who grew up on hoops and skate culture alike.



While the Shareef by SHAQ pairs launched at ComplexCon, fans can shop the brand's existing SHAQ footwear lineup at amazon.com/theshaqshop.