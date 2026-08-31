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The Best Billionaire Boys Club Pieces Available on Complex

A curated look at the best new tees, shorts, and activewear from Pharrell and Nigo’s legendary streetwear label.

Three men wearing different Billionaire Boys Club shirts: a white tee with a helmet graphic, a black tee with a chameleon design, and a red mesh shirt.
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Founded by Pharrell Williams and Nigo, Billionaire Boys Club remains a defining cornerstone of graphic-driven streetwear. Over the last two decades, the brand's space-age visual identity—anchored by the iconic astronaut helmet, arching logos, and custom camo—has become instantly recognizable across pop culture. This latest wave available on Complex highlights that classic iconography across a versatile mix of fabrications, spanning vintage-washed denim jorts, sports-inspired jerseys, and functional nylon shorts. Here are six BBC selections to pick up right now.

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Billionaire Boys Club BB Helmet SS Tee - White

Price: $70
How To Buy: Shop Billionaire Boys Club —> Billionaire Boys Club BB Helmet SS Tee on Complex

If you're only adding one piece of BBC iconography to your collection, the astronaut head is the place to start. This tee strips away extra background elements to let the signature motif carry the design, rendering the oversized helmet in a vibrant, multi-colored chest print. Cut from soft mid-weight cotton jersey with a subtle secondary logo at the back neck, it offers an effortless way to wear the brand's primary graphic signature.

Billionaire Boys Club BB Sunrise Shorts - Sesame

Price: $130
How To Buy: Shop Billionaire Boys ClubBillionaire Boys Club BB Sunrise Shorts on Complex

These Sunrise Shorts balance bold front branding with practical, outdoor-inspired details. Constructed from a lightweight nylon that holds up to summer heat, they feature functional upgrades like a waist-mounted D-ring for keys and a zippered back pocket to keep essentials secure. The arching logo across the front legs brings immediate brand recognition, but the lightweight build and utility hardware make them ideal for everyday wear.

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Billionaire Boys Club Varsity SS Jersey - Desert Rose

Price: $125
How To Buy: Shop Billionaire Boys Club —> Billionaire Boys Club Varsity SS Jersey on Complex

Athletic jerseys are a core part of streetwear heritage, but the "Desert Rose" colorway here gives the classic football silhouette a softer, more modern edge. Built from lightweight, breathable mesh, it leans into retro sport aesthetics with bold "03" numbering—nodding to the brand's founding year—stamped across the back and sleeves. It functions as a standalone statement piece for warm days, offering the ventilation of gym gear with high-impact logowork.

Billionaire Boys Club BB Digi Camo Shorts - Sesame

Price: $135
How To Buy: Shop Billionaire Boys Club —> Billionaire Boys Club BB Digi Camo Shorts on Complex

These mesh basketball shorts take one of BBC’s most recognizable archival prints and apply it to a court-ready silhouette. The active mesh shell and striped ribbing around the waistband and hems recall classic gym shorts, while the bold digital camo gives them plenty of visual weight. Balanced by a small astronaut patch on the left thigh and logowork on the right, they pair best with neutral tops and clean low-top sneakers.

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Billionaire Boys Club BB Onibaba Shorts - Astra

Price: $195
How To Buy: Shop Billionaire Boys Club —> Billionaire Boys Club BB Onibaba Shorts on Complex

Billionaire Boys Club has always treated denim as a primary canvas, and these Onibaba jorts take that approach with an extended 14-inch inseam. Cut from 100-percent cotton blue denim in a straight-leg, slightly baggy fit, the heavy wash and targeted distressing give them the feel of an aged thrift-store find. Debossed astronaut logos on the back pockets, custom-branded hardware, and a leather waist patch keep the branding unmistakable without interrupting the vintage treatment—making them a natural anchor any summer outfit.

Billionaire Boys Club BB Camo SS Tee - Black

Price: $70
How To Buy: Shop Billionaire Boys Club —> Billionaire Boys Club BB Camo SS Tee on Complex

This graphic crewneck flips the standard streetwear layout by placing the heaviest visual detail on the back. The rear graphic layers the classic BBC Straight logo over a digital-camo chameleon illustration, creating a multi-textured graphic that feels far more considered than a standard chest print. Finished with a clean, minimal astronaut mark on the front left chest, it offers a dual-sided look built on 100-percent cotton construction.

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