Major collaborations from names like Virgil Abloh, Beyoncé, Hiroshi Fujiwara, and Tremaine Emory are among the highlights of this week's extensive list of sneaker releases.

Things kicks off on Wednesday morning with the arrival of the Fragment x Air Jordan 35. Nike will follow up that collab on Thursday with a multi-shoe pack celebrating Halloween, the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan V, and the Denim Tears x Converse Chuck 70. On Friday, the "Best Of" Kybrid S2, latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection, Slam Jam x Nike Dunk High, Packer x Reebok Trinity Premier, Aries x New Balance 327, and Notre x Vans Old Skool pack all hit select retailers.

Releases wrap up on Saturday with the Jolly Rancher x New Balance and Ghostbusters x Reebok collections, "Black Mocha" Air Jordan I, and "Calcite Glow" Yeezy Boost 380. Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.