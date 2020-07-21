Virgil Abloh's latest Air Jordan collab, a fuzzy Nike SB inspired by the Grateful Dead, a handful of sustainable releases, and plenty other notable collabs highlight this week's sneaker drops.

Things kick off on Wednesday with the latest Gatorade-inspired Nike PG4. The following day marks the debut of the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Crater, VaporMax 2020 Flyknit, "Drew League" Air Force 1, and an Adidas Stan Smith celebrating the 40th anniversary of Stars Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. On Friday, the final two colorways from the Grateful Dead x Nike SB Dunk Low pack hit select retailers along with the Stüssy x Nike Air Zoom Kukini, Eric Emanuel x Reebok Question Mid, Jaden Smith x New Balance Vision Racer, and "University Gold" Air Jordan XII.

This week's releases wrap up on Saturday morning with the "Sail" Off-White x Air Jordan IV, "Naija" Air Zoom Freak 2, and "Blue Oat" Yeezy Boost 380 all being available to purchase. Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.