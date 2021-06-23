Candyman, this time with Nia DaCosta at the helm/on the script and Jordan Peele producing and co-writing, is back.

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures dropped off the second official trailer for the highly anticipated horror film, billed as a direct sequel to the 1992 original.

The fourth overall film in the Candyman franchise stars Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Mad Men alum and WandaVision breakout Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, and more. The screenplay was penned by Peele and and DaCosta alongside Win Rosenfeld.

With the painting career of artist Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) at risk of stalling out, an encounter with Domingo’s character exposes him to the horror of the true story behind the Candyman legend. To help his career, Anthony then starts exploring the story via his art, unintentionally opening a door to a tragedy-ridden past that sabotages his own sanity while unleashing a horrific wave of violence.