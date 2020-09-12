The much-anticipated Candyman reboot has been hit with another delay.

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has decided to postpone the Nia DaCosta-directed film to an unset 2021 date. The horror flick was originally set to hit theaters in mid-June, but was pushed back to Oct. 16 due to the coronavirus lockdowns. Deadline reports studio partners are assessing a new release date for Candyman, as uncertainty continues to loom over the industry. Though some U.S. theaters have resumed operations with certain restrictions, cinemas in major markets like Los Angeles and New York City have yet to reopen. It's also reported that the current plan is for Candyman to debut exclusively in theaters, and "not PVOD or a theatrical day-and-date release."

DaCosta's Candyman is the fourth installment in the horror franchise and will debut nearly 30 years after the original. The director provided a brief description of the film along with an official trailer back in June: "Candyman, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs," she wrote. "The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been."

Jordan Peele produced the film alongside Ian Cooper and Win Rosenfeld. It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, and Tony Todd as the titular antagonist.