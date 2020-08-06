Nia DaCosta, who's directing the supernatural slasher film Candyman, has landed her next job.

Deadline reports that the filmmaker will direct the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel. The first Captain Marvel film, which was released back in 2019, was directed by Anne Bowden and Ryan Fleck. Brie Larson will return to play the Carol Danvers and the script for the film will be penned by WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell.

In other news, Candyman, which is also be produced by Jordan Peele, Ian Cooper, and Win Rosenfeld with a script from Peele, Rosenfeld, and DaCosta, has an updated release date of October 16, 2020. The film was orginally scheduled to drop on June 12, 2020 but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This post will be updated.