Jeff Johnson, a former reptile dealer who appeared on the hit Netflix series Tiger King, has died at the age of 58.

TMZ reports that Johnson fatally shot himself in the head with a handgun on Sept. 8. Per an incident report obtained by the outlet, Johnson’s wife told police the couple had gotten into an argument in the garage of their Oklahoma City home and that he shot himself in front of her.

Johnson’s wife called 911 to report an attempted suicide, and when paramedics arrived at the scene Johnson still had a pulse. He was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Johnson appeared briefly in the fourth episode of Tiger King’s first season, where he discussed his past friendship with Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin’s lawsuit against the infamous zookeeper. Earlier this month, Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence, informed his supporters that a prostate biopsy had revealed an “aggressive cancer.” He has since been transferred to a federal prison in North Carolina that focuses on inmates who have special health-related needs.

Back in September, fellow Tiger King star Eric Cowie was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment. The NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner in October confirmed Cowie died of acute and chronic alcohol use.

Before you watch Tiger King 2, which dropped on Netflix last week, here’s everything you need to know about the second season.