Tiger King

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

YouTube/JoeExoticTV
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Says Former Associate Who Was Killed By Tiger 'Died Doing What He Loved'

The convicted 'Tiger King' star stated that "no one can blame the tiger" that claimed Easley's life.

Jaelani Turner-Williams305 days ago
Two side-by-side images: Joe Exotic with a mullet and earrings on the left, and Donald Trump speaking at a microphone on the right.
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Slams Donald Trump for Pardoning Todd and Julie Chrisley and Not Him

The 'Tiger King' star says the president is ignoring his case while pardoning convicted offenders.

Alex Ocho423 days ago
Joe Exotic and husband
Pop Culture

'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Gets Married to Fellow Inmate

Exotic was previously married to Dillon Passage from 2017 to 2023.

tara mahadevan458 days ago
Instagram/WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address after being sworn in at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States.
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Is Still Seeking a Pardon: 'Trump You Forgot Me... Again'

The former zoo owner has tried to obtain a pardon for years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams548 days ago
Joe Exotic seeks pardon from Donald Trump
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Pens Letter to Trump Asking for Pardon and Cabinet Position

The infamous 'Tiger King' star is serving 21 years in prison for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and animal abuse.

Joshua Espinoza617 days ago
Advertisement
the office series pictured
Pop Culture

'Screw Ships' Prompt Has People Laughing About Michael vs. Toby, Martin vs. Pam, and Other Classic TV Rivalries

Even slightly more obscure examples of hilarity-ensuring disdain, including a beef with a baby and Elmo's pet rock feud, made the cut.

Trace William Cowen660 days ago
Man posing with a tiger on the left; Celebrity in sunglasses on the right at an event
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Is a Fan of Machine Gun Kelly’s New Ink: 'A Tiger and a Little Bit of Meth I Can Make MGK Gay'

The 'Tiger King' star is still fighting his sentence after being convicted in a murder-for-hire and Endangered Species Act case.

Trace William Cowen884 days ago
Pop Culture

'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Pleads Guilty to Animal Trafficking and Money Laundering

Antle faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

Brad Callas991 days ago
Joe Exotic in the Netflix series 'Tiger King'
Life

Joe Exotic Talks 2024 Presidential Bid and How 'Tiger King' Ruined His Life

The 'Tiger King' star said he never wanted to do the popular Netflix series, and was filming himself as part of a separate project about tigers.

Joshua Espinoza1232 days ago
Joe Exotic on set of Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Leaves 'Everything' in Will to Fiancé

After finalizing his divorce from his now ex-husband, Dillon Passage, following four years of marriage, Joe Exotic has decided to leave his will to Seth Posey

Brad Callas1265 days ago
Advertisement
ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" stars Carole Baskin
Pop Culture

Family of Carole Baskin's 'Dead' Husband Denies Claims That He's 'Alive and Well'

Don Lewis' children slammed the resurfaced clip in which Baskin claimed that the DHS was in contact with her first husband: 'It's simply not true.'

Joshua Espinoza1281 days ago
Carole Baskin attends the Los Angeles theatrical premiere of "The Conservation Game"
Pop Culture

Resurfaced Clip of Carole Baskin Saying Late Husband Might Be Alive in Costa Rica Sparks Reactions

Baskin actually made the claim in 2021, following the premiere of 'Tiger King' Season 2. U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed the activist's claims.

Joshua Espinoza1283 days ago
Joe Exotic in the Netflix series 'Tiger King'
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Reportedly Finalizes Divorce From Dillon Passage

The 'Tiger King' star has finalized his divorce from Dillon Passage after filing the paperwork last March. The two were married for four years.

Dayna Haffenden1298 days ago
Joe Exotic
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Calls for His Release Following Brittney Griner's Prison Swap

The 'Tiger King' star made his case in newly released audio. He said the prison swap "is a slap in every American’s face that is wrongfully detained."

Joshua Espinoza1322 days ago
A large cat is pictured in a news report
Life

Big Cat Public Safety Act Signed Into Law After ‘Tiger King’ Boosts Awareness (UPDATE)

The Big Cat Public Safety Act has now been signed into law by President Biden, who received the bill after it unanimously passed the Senate.

Trace William Cowen1325 days ago
Advertisement
Joe Exotic on set of Netflix's 'Tiger King'
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic Reunites With Ex After Fiancé Was Released From Prison and Broke Up With ‘Tiger King’ Star

Just two months after announcing his engagement to his fellow inmate John Graham, Joe Exotic's latest wedding with his prison fiancé is off.

Brad Callas1500 days ago
'Tiger King' star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Pop Culture

'Tiger King' Star Doc Antle Arrested by FBI in South Carolina, Allegedly Laundered $500K (UPDATE)

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who starred in the first season of the hit Netflix series 'Tiger King,' was arrested on Friday on a money laundering charge.

Brad Callas1511 days ago
Joe Exotic on Inside Edition during interview
Pop Culture

Joe Exotic's Estranged Husband Dillon Passage Reportedly Files Prenup in Divorce Case

The prenup, filed on Friday, keeps the property and assets both brought into the marriage and purchased during the marriage separate between the pair.

Brenton Blanchet1517 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App