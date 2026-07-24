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The most-watched original Netflix shows & series of all time, including Squid Game, Money Heist, Stranger Things 3, Bridgerton, You, The Witcher, & more.Khal
Our picks for best new movies & shows for Dec. 10-13. Including 'Red Rocket,' 'West Side Story' in theaters, 'Don't Look Up!' and 'Unforgivable' on Netflix.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Weekend: 'King Richard,' 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' 'Tiger King 2' and More
Our picks for best new movies & shows for Nov. 19-21. Including 'King Richard' on HBO Max, 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', 'C'mon, C'mon,' and 'Bruised' in theaters.Karla Rodriguez
The worldwide hit series 'Tiger King' is returning to Netflix on Nov. 17 for a second season, and the streamer is promising even more “madness and mayhem.”Karla Rodriguez