Millions of viewers locked in to watch Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness docuseries in 2020. The hit series premiered at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown, so it’s hard to tell whether its global success is credited to people being home or because viewers were truly intrigued by the bizarre story. [Ed Note: We imagine it’s the latter.] The streamer is looking to answer that question by releasing a second season of the series, which is titled Tiger King 2, arriving on Nov. 17. According to Netflix, Tiger King attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere. Thanks to the show, its titular character Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, became a worldwide sensation. The show became so widely popular that Exotic was a go-to Halloween costume last year, and his story inspired a Peacock / NBCU miniseries starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell that’s currently in the works.



Following the release of the show, Exotic is currently in prison after he got caught hiring someone to kill CEO of Big Cat Rescue Carole Baskin. The activist was fighting to have Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma shut down for years, and her longstanding feud with Exotic became the main focus of the docuseries. Exotic was clear about his feelings toward Baskin in the show and even went as far as to accuse her of killing Don Lewis, her husband who went missing in 1997 under mysterious circumstances. So much has happened since the show premiered in 2020, and the streaming giant is now looking to recreate the success of the controversial first season by focusing on how the show has changed these people’s lives. This second season will reveal more of the story viewers didn’t learn about the first time around and judging by the trailer, there’s no doubt that it will be just as batshit crazy as the first. Netflix is promising more “madness and mayhem” with Season 2, so here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tiger King 2.