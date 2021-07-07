During a recent interview with InStyle, Megan Fox opened up about the way her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly has been received.

When asked about the criticism she’s faced regarding her and MGK’s four-year age gap, Fox fired back at the haters.

“You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” Fox explained. “Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f*ck yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

Meanwhile, MGK made a brief appearance in the interview and spoke about his love for Fox. “She’s like the earth,” he said. “When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it’s a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life. I just want people to understand this is real. I don’t think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that’s what we have together.”

It was first reported that MGK and Fox were an item around May 2020, after they met on set of their forthcoming mystery crime film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The buzz surrounding their romance intensified later that month when Fox appeared in MGK’s “Bloody Valentine” music video. Weeks later, Fox’s estranged husband Brian Austin Green announced he and her had split after ten years of marriage. In July 2020, a month after MGK and Fox were spotted engaging in some PDA outside an L.A. bar, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.