Anne Hathaway Celebrates Sobriety Milestone: ‘I Don’t Normally Talk About It but I Am Over 5 Years Sober’

Anne Hathaway is celebrating five years of sobriety.

The 40-year-old actress opened up about her decision to quit drinking during a new interview with the New York Times.

“I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober," she shared. “That feels like a milestone to me.”

As for what led her to give up alcohol, Hathaway revealed her relationship with drinking had made her unhappy as she became reliant on the vice.

"I knew deep down it wasn't for me," she explained. "And it just felt so extreme to have to say, 'But none?' But none. If you're allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don't argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it."

Hathaway added that her life has improved in every aspect since getting sober. "My personal experience with it is that everything is better," she said. "For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don't like to wallow."

Back in January 2019, Hathaway first opened up about her decision to get sober during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I'm gonna stop drinking while my son's living in my house," she said. "I don't totally love the way I [drink] and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings... I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one."