Machine Gun Kelly is further fueling the rumors surrounding him and Megan Fox with his video for the recent single "Bloody Valentine."

Starring Fox and MGK, the Michael Garcia-directed visual depicts a complicated relationship which sees the rapper/actor play Fox's captive. With him tied up as she performs the rock-oriented single, it all culminates with her dropping a hairdryer in his bathtub while he's in it. Completely unfazed by the situation, she continues to sing until the song comes to an end.

"Bloody Valentine" arrives just as Fox announced her separation from husband Brian Austin Green. Since rumors started that the couple was experiencing relationship issues, Fox was spotted hanging out with her Midnight in the Switchgrass co-star Colson Baker, a.k.a. MGK.

On a recent episode of his podcast Context with Brian Austin Green, actor/producer Green discussed the end of his relationship with Fox. "She met this guy Colson on set on this film she's working on," Green explained. "I’ve never met him—goes by Machine Gun Kelly—I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point."

A source close to the situation added that the two had been "spending time together at Megan's house in the past few weeks." Despite the split, Green said he and Fox had "an amazing relationship" and have always been "honest" with each other.

MGK has yet to address the rumors surrounding him and Fox.

Watch the video for "Bloody Valentine" above.