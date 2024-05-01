Mark Consuelos Tells Wife Kelly Ripa He Shared 'Passionate' Kiss With Woman Celebrating Their Soccer Team's Victory

Fresh off witnessing a big win for Campobasso 1919, an Italian soccer club that he and Kelly Ripa invested in back in 2022, Mark Consuelos celebrated the victory by kissing another woman.

Consuelos shared the story during Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, admitting to his wife that he got caught up in the moment.

“In the adulation, in the celebration, on the field, when we found out that the other team tied and we are champions…we ran over to our fans,” he explained. “I’m running and I see this lady; let’s call her my aunt, maybe someone else’s aunt, and we look at each other and she's so excited and there’s this [plexiglass] and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her.”