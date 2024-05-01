Mark Consuelos Tells Wife Kelly Ripa He Shared 'Passionate' Kiss With Woman Celebrating Their Soccer Team's Victory

Back in 2022, Ripa and Consuelos invested in Campobasso 1919, an Italian soccer team that competes in Serie D.

May 01, 2024
Getty Images: Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Fresh off witnessing a big win for Campobasso 1919, an Italian soccer club that he and Kelly Ripa invested in back in 2022, Mark Consuelos celebrated the victory by kissing another woman.

Consuelos shared the story during Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, admitting to his wife that he got caught up in the moment.

“In the adulation, in the celebration, on the field, when we found out that the other team tied and we are champions…we ran over to our fans,” he explained. “I’m running and I see this lady; let’s call her my aunt, maybe someone else’s aunt, and we look at each other and she's so excited and there’s this [plexiglass] and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her.”

Winning makes me do crazy things! Mark Consuelos told 'Live' he was so happy his soccer team won that he kissed a fan. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/eBBrIBLRUi

— Page Six (@PageSix) April 30, 2024
Ripa expressed her desire to see footage of the incident before Consuelos shed more light on his kiss with the Campobasso fan.

“I laid one on her. It was a smooch, but it was passionate,” he admitted, adding that he “actually closed” his eyes for the kiss.

Ripa replied, “That doesn’t happen, you never close your eyes!"

Back in November 2022, Consuelos and Ripa invested in Campobasso 1919 after the club was purchased by the North Sixth Group, a U.S. holding company, earlier that year. The team hasn't had much success in its long history, as it currently competes in Serie D, the fourth tier of Italian soccer.

