Reversed Audio on Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Drake Diss Features Richard Pryor's ‘I’m a Phony’ Line From 'The Wiz’

Kendrick Lamar’s 6-minute diss track, “Euphoria” aimed at Drake had the internet in shambles on Tuesday.
Not long after the song arrived, fans uncovered what K.Dot says at the very beginning, which sounds like a bunch of jumbled words. X user @DonaldDarko13 reversed the first few seconds of the record to reveal that Lamar says, “Everything they say about me’s true.”
Another X user, @AndreasHale shared that the reversed audio is what Richard Pryor says in 1978’s The Wiz—a remake of 1939’s The Wizard of Oz—when he “gets exposed as a fraud.”
The full line from The Wiz is longer: “Everything they say about me is true. I’m a phony.”
The intro is clearly a dig at Drizzy. Genius points out that the reverse audio is particularly interesting because Michael Jackson plays the scarecrow in The Wiz—and that could be another connection to "Like That." On the song, Kendrick compares himself to Prince and Drake to Michael Jackson: “And your best work is a light pack / N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack.”
“Euphoria” is Lamar’s response to the 6 God’s diss record “Push Ups,” which arrived after Lamar took jabs at Drake and J. Cole on “Like That.”