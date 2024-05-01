Tyrese Is No Longer 'Living in Fear' Amid Case With His Ex-Wife

Tyrese Gibson can't seem to catch a break from his exes.

On Tuesday, the Fast & Furious actor went to Instagram with an image of legal documents involving his first wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson. Although he didn't specify what the case was for, he imparted a message of men needing to be believed.

"I’m finally addressing because I have to… I’ve read your comments so here’s my response," Gibson, 45, began. "The days of me suffering in silence and living in fear are over….. 167 pages filed in the Los Angeles courthouse. 111 Hill Street…"

He continued, "No lies and no goofy shit…. Everything in these court docs has real receipts attached…."



"Sadly, when f*ck shit is done to MEN it doesn’t matter…. Blackmail, extortion, defamation, death threats, tax evasion forged signatures, falsified bank statements, domestic and international wire fraud.. Money laundering all the above spelled out…."



Gibson claimed that he's "got nothing to lose but my peace and sanity," but that because he "was born a man" that "none of this in these court documents will ever matter."



"Not to worry…. Don’t hold your breath there will be no crying videos uploaded," he promised. "Never ever forget:.. The lie will always appear to matter more than the TRUTH…"