Brian Austin Green recently got on his podcast, Context with Brian Austin Green, and addressed the end of his 10-year relationship with actress Megan Fox, as well as rumors surrounding what her relationship is or isn't with rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly.

"She met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on,” Green said during the episode. “I’ve never met him—goes by Machine Gun Kelly—I’ve never met him but you know, Megan and I have talked about him and they’re friends at this point.”

The film Green is referring to is Midnight in the Switchgrass, which is also set to star Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, and Lukas Haas, but its production had to be halted due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. This is coming following reports of MGK and Fox spending more time together.

"They have been spending time together at Megan's house in the past few weeks," a source told People magazine of Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship. "They seem to have fun and look happy together. Megan only sees him when the kids are with Brian."

When discussing the actual split between himself and Fox, Green said, "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been honest with me. I've always been honest with her. We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.” They share three children together.

The two appear to be on good terms, and Green also emphasized that he did not want to cast either Fox or MGK as villains by any means. You can listen to the podcast episode above.