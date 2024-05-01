Britney Spears Calls Sister Jamie Lynn a ‘Little B*tch’ After Mocking Appearance on ‘I’m a Celebrity’

In a since-deleted video, Britney Spears made it clear that she won't be trying to reconcile with her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

As seen in the clip below, Britney shared a video on Tuesday, April 30 showing her on her way to enjoy some horse riding with her assistant. "My sister [appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!] and they bathed her in the jungle, little shit," she laughed in the video. "She said, ‘Bathe me 'cause I’m, like, stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids—Oh, cater to me.’ Little bitch."

Britney said that if she were to appear on I'm a Celebrity, a long-running British reality series where a group of celebrities are forced to live together in an Australian jungle, she would have fared much better than her sister. Britney joked that she would be "peeing in the bushes," but others would warn her against doing so in case she gets a "vagina rash." She added, "'Don't do that Britney! You're going to get hurt. You're going to get a baby booty rash. I've got to go get ointment for her booty.'"

Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on the most recent season of I'm a Celebrity, but withdrew due to "medical reasons" 10 days into the season. In the caption of the video, which was shared on her Instagram Stories, she added, "I like talking like my assistant... she's British !!! I wanna be a little bitch and get a bath in the jungle like my sis."