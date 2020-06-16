On Monday, Machine Gun Kelly was spotted by paparazzi, amateur or otherwise, holding hands and kissing Megan Fox. On Tuesday, those pictures were published.

Anyway, this type of thing would seem to be People's bread and butter (at least I would think), and they report that the pair were spotted engaging in said PDA outside an L.A. bar. The pictures of them...we'll put them right below here...were first obtained by The Daily Mail.

People adds that the bar date comes just two days after Brian Austin Green, Fox's estranged husband, was eating lunch with Courtney Stodden. In what sounds like a reference to the Stodden/Green pairing, People cited an onlooker who said they "were not acting at all like they are together." Sometimes being famous looks like a giant pain in the ass.

Kelly and Fox had been seen together back in May, apparently after meeting on a film set. This led to Green confirming that he and Fox were no longer together after a nine-year marriage. That split reportedly occurred last year, though (according to E!) no decision has yet been made on a divorce filing.

On that same day, Kelly appeared to confirm the relationship by tweeting out a lyric from "Bloody Valentine," his latest single. That lyric said, "I'm calling you my girlfriend, what the fuck." Also note that the video for that single starred Fox.

In what perhaps represents a return to the before time (see: pre-March) several people commented on this tandem celebrity sighting via social media, mainly to say some variation of "Damn, man, way to go":