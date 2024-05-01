Enter ‘The Rouge Room’ With Grand Marnier And 2 Chainz

Grand Marnier believes in one simple philosophy: something grand is always around the corner. The nearly 200-year-old cognac and orange liqueur brand has teamed up with Grammy-Award winner 2 Chainz to create The Rouge Room, a digital content series, which highlights and celebrates the power of unexpected collaborations.

The Rouge Room isn’t just another website. It’s an online destination where the brand will bring to life storytelling and content. A Grand Marnier and 2 Chainz collaboration may seem like an odd pairing on the surface, but where the musician and cognac brand meet is their mutual dedication for creativity and passion.

For 2 Chains, a man who is no stranger to luxury, one of his first introductions to Grand Marnier came when he tasted a Grand Marnier margarita.