Enter ‘The Rouge Room’ With Grand Marnier And 2 Chainz

Grand Marnier believes in one simple philosophy: something grand is always around the corner. The nearly 200-year-old cognac and orange liqueur brand has teamed up with Grammy-Award winner 2 Chainz to create The Rouge Room, a digital content series, which highlights and celebrates the power of unexpected collaborations.
The Rouge Room isn’t just another website. It’s an online destination where the brand will bring to life storytelling and content. A Grand Marnier and 2 Chainz collaboration may seem like an odd pairing on the surface, but where the musician and cognac brand meet is their mutual dedication for creativity and passion.
For 2 Chains, a man who is no stranger to luxury, one of his first introductions to Grand Marnier came when he tasted a Grand Marnier margarita.
“'I’ve always been a margarita fan, but I found the secret ingredient that makes the classic even better: Grand Marnier," said 2 Chainz. "I tried a Grand Marnier Quintessence margarita a few years back… and let me tell you, that blend of cognac and orange is pure magic. It's a whole vibe upgrade for your margarita and drink style."
With Cinco de Mayo around the corner, 2 Chainz helps showcase how the key flavors of Grand Marnier elevate the classic margarita.
"Teaming up with 2 Chainz for the launch of The Rouge Room content series allows us to forge deeper connections with consumers seeking new ways to savor and sip Grand Marnier," said Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing for Campari America. "This series not only highlights the blend of fine cognac and orange liqueur, but also invites consumers to reimagine their cocktail experience, from elevating the classic margarita to sparking inspiration and discovering their own unique ways of enjoying Grand Marnier."
The content series features a variety of video and photo stills illustrating the grand encounter between cognac and orange liqueur, rolling out across digital and social channels starting on April 29th through September.
To view this The Rouge Room content series visit @grandmarnier.